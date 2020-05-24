Booze, cigarettes and 'fellow South Africans' dominate Twitter trends after Ramaphosa's level 3 address

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on some regulations regarding the countries move to lockdown level 3 from June 1.

He said the move was part of a phased-approach to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying the lockdown had allowed medical facilities to prepare for an influx of infections.

Ramaphosa addressed a few of the controversial decisions made by the government during lockdown, confirming that exercise would no longer have a curfew, the sale of alcohol under strict consumption would be allowed and the sale of tobacco products would be banned under level 3 because of “health reasons.”

The details of the regulations still need to be provided, but thousands took to Twitter to express their views. And, of course, Ramaphosa's “fellow South Africans” made the top trends list.

