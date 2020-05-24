South Africa

Booze, cigarettes and 'fellow South Africans' dominate Twitter trends after Ramaphosa's level 3 address

24 May 2020 - 20:21 By Jessica Levitt

President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in SA on May 24 2020. He said the country would be placed on level 3 of the national lockdown regulations on June 1. Ramaphosa consulted with business, labour, religious leaders and the tourism industry before his address.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on some regulations regarding the countries move to lockdown level 3 from June 1.

He said the move was part of a phased-approach to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying the lockdown had allowed medical facilities to prepare for an influx of infections.

Ramaphosa addressed a few of the controversial decisions made by the government during lockdown, confirming that exercise would no longer have a curfew, the sale of alcohol under strict consumption would be allowed and the sale of tobacco products would be banned under level 3 because of “health reasons.”

The details of the regulations still need to be provided, but thousands took to Twitter to express their views. And, of course, Ramaphosa's “fellow South Africans” made the top trends list.

 

#Alcoholwillbesold

#Cigarettes

#FellowSouthAfricans

MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa says SA will move to level 3 on June 1

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday evening that there were 22,583 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 429 deaths.
News
2 hours ago

Ban on cigarette sales is 'irrational' and 'unworkable' - Tax Justice SA

The government wrote a blank cheque for criminals when it decided to keep the ban on cigarette sales, Tax Justice South Africa said on Sunday.
News
1 hour ago

IN FULL | President Cyril Ramaphosa on shift to level 3 of lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said SA would be placed on level 3 of the lockdown regulations on June 1. Read his full unedited speech here.
News
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X