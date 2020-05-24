Booze, cigarettes and 'fellow South Africans' dominate Twitter trends after Ramaphosa's level 3 address
President Cyril Ramaphosa gave an update on the government's risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19 in SA on May 24 2020. He said the country would be placed on level 3 of the national lockdown regulations on June 1. Ramaphosa consulted with business, labour, religious leaders and the tourism industry before his address.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed South Africans on some regulations regarding the countries move to lockdown level 3 from June 1.
He said the move was part of a phased-approach to control the spread of the coronavirus, saying the lockdown had allowed medical facilities to prepare for an influx of infections.
Ramaphosa addressed a few of the controversial decisions made by the government during lockdown, confirming that exercise would no longer have a curfew, the sale of alcohol under strict consumption would be allowed and the sale of tobacco products would be banned under level 3 because of “health reasons.”
The details of the regulations still need to be provided, but thousands took to Twitter to express their views. And, of course, Ramaphosa's “fellow South Africans” made the top trends list.
#Alcoholwillbesold
"ALCOHOL WILL BE SOLD" feels like its New Year😂 pic.twitter.com/eDg51MWy1y— DVTs. (@thabangMphye) May 24, 2020
I'm so happy to hear that alcohol will be sold because honestly ndinxanyiwe pic.twitter.com/OFMb3rk41Y— T (@ok__thato) May 24, 2020
Alcohol will be sold, no gatherings....will see about that... #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/pQdnDelI8T— Nkosana (@realsanzaman99) May 24, 2020
Bheki Cele , you'll be alright ne...— Mr Sebelebele Sir 🇿🇦 (@Tebogo_World) May 24, 2020
"Alcohol will be sold" pic.twitter.com/NObXhiQX51
#Cigarettes
I have never experienced this ban of ciggerettes is south africa every corner there's a snyman selling that shit since lockdown started my fellow smokers don't worry you will get your smokes stock is arriving as I tweet the underground has got us covered 👊🏻👊🏻🚬#cigarettes— Faheem (@Heempees) May 24, 2020
I just heard that South Africa lifted the ban on #alcohol and NOT on #cigarettes what a moron move that is! #cigeretteban #idiots #COVID19SouthAfrica— KatSim (@Kat_Sim) May 24, 2020
The ban of cigarettes continue in South Africa but they have lifted the ban on alcohol.... Someone Explain this logic please.. I have NEVER seen someone beat the shit out of their partner/kids after a cigarette... Alcohol on the other hand... well...— Luna Fae (@LuFaeSG) May 24, 2020
Diabetes is one of the major causes of death in South Africa - accounts for 5.5% of total deaths. Should we ban the sale of sugary drinks and starchy foods? Trying to follow the logic of banning cigarettes sales. I don’t smoke but I think the ban is unfair and oppressive.— Thobelani Maphumulo (@mapsthobs) May 24, 2020
#FellowSouthAfricans
#FellowSouthAfricans If you come across this tweet please put you political indeferences aside and let's appreciate Uncle Cyril,He's really trying his best during this hard times,Like and Retweet let's Appreciate his efforts🇿🇦.#CyrilRamaBillion #cyrilramaphosa #day59oflockdown pic.twitter.com/EQHqsxQfyP— Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) May 24, 2020
"My fellow citizen" is on time today #FellowSouthAfricans pic.twitter.com/aeVl4qNqIf— NYIKO WA MUTSONGA 🇿🇦 (@nyikoo_prince) May 24, 2020
Our President just granted us Alcohol 💃💃💃 #cyrilramaphosa #FellowSouthAfricans pic.twitter.com/jMQePWvffe— Mr Ditabe Sir🙏 (@Ditabe_) May 24, 2020
Mara my #FellowSouthAfricans only heard "Alcohol will be sold" and they switched off the TV... They didn't even bother listening to what he's gonna say next. #cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/KBqRtbiW3H— Cellular ❁ (@robzinterris) May 24, 2020