Eastern Cape mayor's wife loses battle against Covid-19

Matilda Maneli, wife of Amathole district municipality mayor and ANC regional chairperson Khanyile “KC” Maneli has died of Covid-19 complications.

The ANC in the Amathole region sent their condolences to the mayor.

ANC regional secretary Thembalethu Ntutu told DispatchLIVE that Matilda, a health department employee, lost the battle against Covid-19 at Stutterheim hospital. She died on Saturday.

“Mrs Maneli was among the front-line troops in the war against the invisible enemy, Covid-19, as one of the health workers confronting the deadly enemy head-on, stationed at Victoria Hospital in Alice. She received the results that she had contracted the virus on Monday, May 18, 2020 and was hospitalised on Wednesday in Stutterheim hospital where she passed on in the early hours,” said Ntutu.