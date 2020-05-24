South Africa

Eastern Cape mayor's wife loses battle against Covid-19

24 May 2020 - 09:08 By Bongani Fuzile and Vuyolwethu Sangotsha
Amathole District Municipality mayor Khanyile Maneli.
Image: File photo

Matilda Maneli, wife of Amathole district municipality mayor and ANC regional chairperson Khanyile “KC” Maneli has died of Covid-19 complications.

The ANC in the Amathole region sent their condolences to the mayor.

ANC regional secretary Thembalethu Ntutu told DispatchLIVE that Matilda, a health department employee, lost the battle against Covid-19 at Stutterheim hospital. She died on Saturday.

“Mrs Maneli was among the front-line troops in the war against the invisible enemy, Covid-19, as one of the health workers confronting the deadly enemy head-on, stationed at Victoria Hospital in Alice. She received the results that she had contracted the virus on Monday, May 18, 2020 and was hospitalised on Wednesday in Stutterheim hospital where she passed on in the early hours,” said Ntutu.

He said her positive results prompted the regional chairperson to re-test and the results came back negative.

“We wish to convey our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family of comrade Maneli and colleagues at Victoria Hospital, who are certainly left with anxiety and fear. We wish them strength and comfort during this period of bereavement and beyond.”

He said the ANC thanked the health workers in Stutterheim Hospital who were taking care of her for their patriotism and dedication.

“We encourage them to be strong as the fight continues. The ANC in Amathole region wishes to encourage everyone to continue observing health and hygiene protocols, and to obey regulations intended at preventing the spread of the virus.”

