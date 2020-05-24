South Africa

Fifty-three Anglo Gold Ashanti Mponeng mineworkers test positive for Covid-19

24 May 2020 - 16:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fifty-three workers at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Mponeng mine on the West Rand have tested positive for Covid-19.
Fifty-three workers at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Mponeng mine on the West Rand have tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123RF/tomas1111

Fifty-three employees at Anglo Gold Ashanti's Mponeng mine in Carletonville on the West Rand have tested positive for Covid-19, the Gauteng department of health confirmed on Sunday.

“All employees have been admitted at [an] isolation facility. [An] outbreak response team was dispatched to trace all known contacts and the process is ongoing,” said provincial health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

All  378 underground miners were tested. The test results of 274 employees are out, while 104 are still being processed.

“The management of the mine has indicated that underground production will remain closed until further notice,” Kekana said.

She said health MEC Bandile Masuku would on Sunday afternoon meet management to receive a report and consolidate the response and management of cases.

MORE

NUM calls for Limpopo mine closures but Implats says there is no Covid-19 outbreak

The National Union of Mineworkers in northeast Limpopo has called for a temporary closure of all the mines in the province with workers to stay on ...
News
4 days ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Ramaphosa consults faith leaders to discuss level 3 | SA Covid-19 cases edging closer to 20,000

Even as most of the country prepares to head to level 3 of government's alert levels at the end of this month, the department of health can only hope ...
News
4 days ago

'To hell with government keeping us indoors like kids' - Mbhazima Shilowa on lockdown

Mbhazima Shilowa has joined a series of politicians to criticise the rationality of the Covid-19 lockdown under the Disaster Management Act.
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X