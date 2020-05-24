South Africa

'Prominent soccer player' caught driving at 213km/h in Joburg

24 May 2020 - 14:13 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Gauteng's traffic department said the man was travelling on the N1.
Image: Times LIVE

Gauteng traffic police arrested a “prominent soccer player” on Sunday for allegedly driving at 213km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N1 in Johannesburg.

Traffic police spokesperson Obed Sibasa said the 32-year-old man was caught on the highway in the Sandton area. He was a driving an Audi A6 Tdi.

“He was charged with reckless and negligent driving. The alternative charge is driving at excessive speed for the prescribed legal speed limit. He was detained at the Sandton police station,” Sibasa said.

He will appear at the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday.

Sibasa said the soccer player had explained that he was rushing home to fetch a friend.

“What a lousy excuse,” said Sibasa.

“We have since Friday, arrested more than 11 speedsters. Driver attitude and behaviour remains a challenge. Motorists take advantage of Covid-19 lockdown or restrictions on movement of people.” 

He said traffic officers were all over monitoring motorists.

