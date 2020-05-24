SAB backs regulated sale of alcohol under level 3 of the lockdown

SA Breweries (SAB) said on Sunday it had put forward several proposals to government on the regulated sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown to avoid scenes witnessed in India where consumers clamoured to buy alcohol when the booze ban was lifted.

The sale of alcohol during the lockdown has been a highly contentious issue with many arguing that the ban, coupled with travel restrictions, has seen a marked decline in admissions to emergency rooms, freeing up critical hospital infrastructure. Proponents have also stressed the ban has helped maintain social distancing.

But many have sharply criticised the government for the ongoing ban and its impact on the already battered economy.