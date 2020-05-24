Two dead and others hospitalised after drinking home brew concoction

A health department employee said on Saturday: “Some are now vomiting while some are dizzy and many are weak. This happened after a home-brewed beer was prepared and these people drank it.”

Amahlathi local municipality's ward 9 councillor Mooi Nqini told DispatchLIVE that more than 10 people were rushed to Stutterheim Hospital, some in a critical condition.

“I am now in this village with our executive mayor ... We can confirm that many people have been rushed to hospital in Stutterheim. The mayor is trying to organise transport to rush [to hospital] others who drank that beer who are now in this village,” said Mooi.

Amahlathi executive mayor Agnes Hobo was unable not speak to DispatchLIVE as she was arranging for more ambulances and engaging local villagers to try to establish exactly what had happened.

Health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in an update later on Saturday that the incident took place in Ndakana, outside Stutterheim.

“Twelve people consumed drink-o-pop mixed with spirits and two died. One person is in a critical condition and has been referred to Cecilia Makiwane hospital,” said Kupelo. He said nine people had been sent to Stutterheim hospital.