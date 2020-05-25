East London prisoner dies of Covid-19 as cases rise

A 50-year-old inmate at an East London prison has died of Covid-19 after suffering from respiratory failure, the correctional services department said on Monday.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the prisoner died on May 20.

Nxumalo said 246 officials working for the department of correctional services and 473 inmates have contracted Covid-19.

He said the Western Cape recorded nine additional cases among officials and the Eastern Cape recorded one additional case, also an official.

The department had reported 143 recoveries.