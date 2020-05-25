'Emotionally it can kill one's spirit': policeman on the Covid-19 front line

A policeman who spent 21 days in hospital after being shot on duty and has witnessed countless gruesome crime scenes has found himself grappling with an unfamiliar foe.

Unlike the criminals he has pursued since 2002, this enemy is invisible and has already killed a colleague.

And now he also has the virus ... Covid-19.

“Emotionally it can kill one's spirit,” said Mike Larry*, who is based in the Western Cape where infections and deaths are surging ahead of the other provinces.

Having tested positive for the virus means the father of three cannot hug his children.

“What hurts me even more is that our almost two-year-old son, who is now developing words and seeking attention from his father, doesn't understand what's going on. I used to do all sorts of fun things with him and now I'm like a deadbeat dad at home. It's truly painful,” he said.

The clock had just hit midnight one night in December 2016 when he and two colleagues were on duty. Larry was sitting in the back of the double cab bakkie when a suspicious looking car stopped alongside.

Several gunshots rang out, riddling the bakkie with bullets. He spent 21 days in hospital, while his colleagues sustained minor injuries.

“I've seen all that you can imagine under the sun when it comes to crime scenes. I could stand tall and dig through dirt to collect evidence at crime scenes and visit the most gruesome scenes, but nothing ever could move me the way that one incident did,” he said.