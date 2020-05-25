How Covid-19 lockdown is wreaking havoc for local comedian Karou Charou

First it was just a few postponed shows here and there — then came the cancellation of all his shows as the Covid-19 regulations went from banning gatherings of more than 100 people to completely shutting down everything.

This is a story about how comedian Karou Charou lost his strings of income before the hard lockdown was put in place.

He says the decline started a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Covid-19 lockdown in March.

As an independent artist, he says, his finances have taken a turn for the worse.

“Immediately, every show including my public speaking events were cancelled,” he told TimesLIVE.

Charou has tried going the digital route by hosting virtual events but says there isn't much revenue that comes from them.

“I got a couple of sponsors here and there but that's not much. Also, there's a lot of effort that goes into putting together online shows for very little revenue.”