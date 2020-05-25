Nine killed by lethal moonshine mixes in Eastern Cape

The strict ban on the sale of alcohol during the Covid-19 lockdown has proved deadly for some in the Eastern Cape.

Nine people in the province have died in the space of a week after drinking lethal moonshine, reports DispatchLIVE.

Three people from Ndakana administrative area, near Stutterheim, died after consuming an alcoholic home brew on Saturday.

It is believed that after drinking the concoction, a number of people were rushed to hospital complaining of stomach ache.

The three fatalities came just days after the deaths of six others.

Three people died in Bumbane village, Keiskammahoek, and three at Nonibe village, outside King William’s Town, last week.