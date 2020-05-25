South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Sipho Dube – a phantom serial killer

25 May 2020 - 13:09 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Between 2002 and 2003, Sipho Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and cellphones.
Image: 123rf.com/thawornnurak

Sipho Dube is the embodiment of everything we fear. He is a child rapist and killer and he was as close to invisible as is humanly possible. Between 2002 and 2003, the undocumented and homeless Dube drifted between the mine dumps of Johannesburg like a phantom, luring unsuspecting children with promises of money, toys and cellphones.

LISTEN TO THE CHILLING STORY: 

Despite the involvement of some of the most highly qualified police officers and profilers in SA, the resolution of this case and the apprehension of Dube would not come through smart investigative tools. It would be the desperation of a devastated father and his desire to find justice for his little girl that would ultimately put a stop to Dube’s crimes. 

In episode 31 of True Crime South Africa, we discuss the serial killer dubbed The Mine Dump Child Killer, whose chilling actions made our worst nightmares a reality.   

