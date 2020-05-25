Police seek information after finding body of a man, bound and gagged

South Africa

Police were alerted on Sunday after a herdsman found the body of a man believed to be about 40 years old in Shanaan Road near BloemIndustria.
Police have opened a case of murder for further investigation after finding the body of a man who had been assaulted, bound with cable ties and gagged in Bloemfontein on Sunday.

The victim, believed to be about 40 years old, was found in Shanaan Road near BloemIndustria.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said they were alerted to the partially decomposed body by a herdsman.

Makhele said a preliminary investigation revealed that the victim may have been killed elsewhere and dumped where he was found.

“The deceased's body had bruises and his hands and feet were tied with cable ties and the mouth gagged with a cloth then wrapped with Sellotape. He was wearing blue jeans, an orange T-shirt, lumber jacket and red socks with no shoes,” said Makhele.

Makhele said anyone with information on the deceased or who knows what happened should contact the police.

