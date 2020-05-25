Sassa to pay out Covid-19 relief funds this week

“Much progress has been made in preparing for the payment of large numbers of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grants,” said Letsatsi.

Unbanked applicants would be paid through money sent using an ATM of their choice. Sassa said it would finalise contracting for this facility with banks on Monday so that payments could be made this week.

Beneficiaries can also open accounts at their nearest post office.

“The mammoth task of ensuring that the correct and deserving individuals are paid has started in earnest. This process involved intense negotiations with institutions in the value chain and this unfortunately accounted for the delays that were encountered.

“These delays proved to be worth it, given the number of applicants that could be excluded during the process as they are either in receipt of social grants or UIF — two factors which expressly disqualify applicants from receiving this grant,” Letsatsi said.