Twelve more prisoners test positive for Covid-19

25 May 2020 - 21:21 By Naledi Shange
The department of correctional services has recorded 732 Covid-19 cases to date.
A dozen more inmates and one prison worker have joined the growing number of people within the department of correctional services who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The latest infections have brought the total number of Covid-19 cases in the department to 732, the department said on Monday.

This comprises of 476 inmates and 256 officials.

The bulk of the new infections were reported in the Western Cape, with nine prisoners testing positive. Three inmates tested positive in Gauteng, while the official who tested positive is from the Eastern Cape.

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo stressed that the Western Cape was also recording numerous recoveries.

“Twenty-seven offenders in the Western Cape testing negative. This indicates good progress by the team of healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19. The total number of recoveries in DCS is now standing at 170,” he said.

The number of prisoners who have died from the virus across the country remains at five.

