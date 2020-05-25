WATCH | This auntie's reaction to cigarettes still being banned will leave you in stitches
A video of an elderly woman responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that the sale of tobacco products would still be banned under level three of the nationwide lockdown has gone viral on social media.
In an address to the nation on Sunday evening, Ramaphosa said the prohibition on the sale of tobacco products, including cigarettes, would remain for "health" reasons.
“The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level three due to the health risks associated with smoking,” he said.
The announcement divided social media, with some applauding it and others slamming the decision.
Social media comedian and education advocate Christo Thurston shared one reaction that had many people in stitches.
In a video posted to his Twitter account on Monday, an elderly woman could be seen watching a TV set while the president spoke.
She sat forward in anticipation of an announcement on the sale of cigarettes, and offered several nods of approval while Ramaphosa spoke about changes to the regulations during the lockdown.
She told another person to "shoosh", and then clapped when Ramaphosa mentioned tobacco products, but threw herself back and screamed at the TV when she heard they will still be banned.
“At first she thought it is good news, but then BOOOOMM — the anticlimax,” Thurston wrote.
At first she thought that it is good news, but then BOOOOMM - the anticlimax #Level3Lockdown pic.twitter.com/YiFC0ACsYz— Christo (@ChristoThurston) May 25, 2020
The video was viewed nearly 10,000 times within three hours and garnered hundreds of reactions from social media users.
“Poor magogo,” wrote one user.
Another said: “When you thought you have scored a goal and you celebrate, kanti it's offside!”