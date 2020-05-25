WATCH | 'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell takes aim at Bheki Cele in new remix
'Where did you get the cigarette?' remixes police minister's ciggie speech
Zol hitmaker Max Hurrell is back with a new meme song starring police minister Bheki Cele.
The DJ and producer made headlines recently with his catchy remix of co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's infamous demonstration of how a “zol” is rolled.
On Sunday, Hurrell turned the spotlight on the police minister, after Cele's latest speech on the topic of tobacco products.
Cele said that smokers who were caught smoking outside their houses would be requested to provide receipts to show where and when they bought their cigarettes and if the purchase was indeed legal.
During his speech, Cele said police should know “where [you] got the cigarette” and “when did [you] get the cigarette”, because “buying the cigarette is illegal” until regulations have been removed.
Watch Hurrell's viral remix of the speech in the video below
Speaking to TimesLIVE last week, Hurrell said more meme hit songs, featuring politicians and their speeches were coming.
“I am 100% going to do more. I'm going to work on some remixes, some music. I want to be meticulous and careful with my next move. I don't want to release something that is sub-par just for the sake of getting views. I want to keep building my brand and my story.”