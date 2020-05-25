WATCH | 'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell takes aim at Bheki Cele in new remix

The DJ and producer made headlines recently with his catchy remix of co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's infamous demonstration of how a “zol” is rolled.

On Sunday, Hurrell turned the spotlight on the police minister, after Cele's latest speech on the topic of tobacco products.

Cele said that smokers who were caught smoking outside their houses would be requested to provide receipts to show where and when they bought their cigarettes and if the purchase was indeed legal.

During his speech, Cele said police should know “where [you] got the cigarette” and “when did [you] get the cigarette”, because “buying the cigarette is illegal” until regulations have been removed.

Watch Hurrell's viral remix of the speech in the video below