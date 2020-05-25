South Africa

WATCH | 'Zol' hitmaker Max Hurrell takes aim at Bheki Cele in new remix

'Where did you get the cigarette?' remixes police minister's ciggie speech

25 May 2020 - 13:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Police minister Bheki Cele is the latest to score a remix from music producer Max Hurrell, after his speech on tobacco products.
Police minister Bheki Cele is the latest to score a remix from music producer Max Hurrell, after his speech on tobacco products.
Image: GCIS

Zol hitmaker Max Hurrell is back with a new meme song starring police minister Bheki Cele.

The DJ and producer made headlines recently with his catchy remix of co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's infamous demonstration of how a “zol” is rolled.

On Sunday, Hurrell turned the spotlight on the police minister, after Cele's latest speech on the topic of tobacco products.

Cele said that smokers who were caught smoking outside their houses would be requested to provide receipts to show where and when they bought their cigarettes and if the purchase was indeed legal.

During his speech, Cele said police should know “where [you] got the cigarette” and “when did [you] get the cigarette”, because “buying the cigarette is illegal” until regulations have been removed.

Watch Hurrell's viral remix of the speech in the video below

View this post on Instagram

WHERE DID YOU GET THE CIGARETTE 😂🇿🇦

A post shared by Max Hurrell (@maxhurrell) on

Speaking to TimesLIVE last week, Hurrell said more meme hit songs, featuring politicians and their speeches were coming.

“I am 100% going to do more. I'm going to work on some remixes, some music. I want to be meticulous and careful with my next move. I don't want to release something that is sub-par just for the sake of getting views. I want to keep building my brand and my story.”

MORE

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma slid into 'Zol' song producer's DMs: 'Well done on entertaining the nation'

She now follows the music producer on Twitter, and he wants her to star in the song's music video.
News
1 week ago

'I didn’t expect it to go this far': Meet the producer behind hit 'Zol' song

Minister sees lighter side of DJ’s dance mix
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH | Lockdown sensation 'When People Zol' featuring Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will lift your mood

Cape Town-based producer and DJ Max Hurrell opted to look on the bright side by creating a track from a statement by the Cogta minister.
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa
  4. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X