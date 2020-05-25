What to do if someone dies of Covid-19 in your home

If someone dies of Covid-19 at home, you are not to touch the body at all, their clothing can only be touched by someone wearing gloves and then the garments must be disinfected with a substance containing 70% alcohol.

These are among the rules gazetted by the health department on Monday and signed off by health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The rules also dictate how bodies should be handled when being moved to mortuaries.

The regulations state that recently deceased bodies can still expel air from the lungs when being moved - posing a risk of Covid-19 spread even after death.

"In the event that a person infected with Covid-19 dies at home, family members must not, at any stage, handle the body. An EMS [emergency medical service] must be called immediately to confirm death before removal by an undertaker," state the regulations.