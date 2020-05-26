'At last, my own board duster': teachers on the good and bad of returning to school

“Gauteng is always ahead,” replied a teacher from another province.

Other teachers asked how given the failure to provide schools with something as basic as proper sanitation, the department would fare ensuring sanitisers and other personal protective equipment were available at all schools across the country.

“A sad indication that we have a leadership crisis in SA. What is being done in Gauteng should be standard across the country, especially when it comes to health and education,” replied one teacher.

Others were more optimistic, saying their colleagues needed to adapt. “Let's go to school colleagues and adapt to this new world order. Practise social distancing, sanitise frequently and wear your mask. You will be safe,” wrote one teacher.

After getting different views from his colleagues, the teacher likened the coronavirus to HIV, saying life had to continue despite its spread.

“How long will you sit at home doing nothing? This virus will be with us forever just like HIV. We have to adapt to it and practise safety precautions at all times. I believe as long as you protect yourself from being infected you will not be infected. I know I might sound weird but this is reality and we have to face it,” he said.

But with the backing of scores of fearful teachers, the Educators Union of SA (Eusa) called on members to stay away from school.

The union is taking their fight to the courts, accusing the government of being reckless in sending teachers and pupils back to school.

“In our contracts of employment, we have never signed off on our lives to be used as a test by the department of education,” the union said.