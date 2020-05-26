Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars

Ndlovu tweeted from his personal account on Monday that he was sorry that the video of the vehicles was posted.

The Gauteng businessman confirmed to TimesLIVE on Tuesday morning that the statement was authentic.

“Over the past weekend, a video showing several new vehicles that I recently purchased for my family’s use was posted on my social media timeline.

“After much introspection, and taking counsel from my family and community elders, I realised that the video was in poor taste and appeared at a very unfortunate time on our country as we are battling with an invisible enemy in Covid-19 which has once more exposed huge challenges faced by my community and many other townships in our country,” Ndlovu said.