Clarity on level three Covid-19 regulations expected on Wednesday
26 May 2020 - 11:31
SA's national coronavirus command council will brief the country on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.
The briefing is expected to start at 12.30pm.
This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend that the country will move down a level from stage 4 from June 1.
The government's social cluster will also provide an update on socio-economic interventions for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions on Wednesday evening. This is expected to start at 6pm.
On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces is receiving a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic by the minister of co-operative governance, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.