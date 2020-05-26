South Africa

Clarity on level three Covid-19 regulations expected on Wednesday

26 May 2020 - 11:31 By TimesLIVE
Set your clock for key government briefings on Wednesday.
Set your clock for key government briefings on Wednesday.
Image: Romans Klevcovs/123RF

SA's national coronavirus command council will brief the country on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 level 3 restrictions on Wednesday.

The briefing is expected to start at 12.30pm.

This follows the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa at the weekend that the country will move down a level from stage 4 from June 1.

The government's social cluster will also provide an update on socio-economic interventions for Covid-19 level 3 restrictions on Wednesday evening. This is expected to start at 6pm.

On Tuesday, the National Council of Provinces is receiving a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic by the minister of co-operative governance, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, and health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize.

