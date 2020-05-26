Court challenge to government’s 'peanut butter sandwich ban'

A free peanut butter sandwich was the sole daily meal for hundreds of Krugersdorp West residents, many of them children. But in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, some charities were stopped from distributing any food.

Cradle of Hope (COH) is now challenging this in an urgent application in the Pretoria high court, set down for June 2, GroundUp reported.

COH says the “guidelines” issued by the provincial ministry of social development in early May are at odds with the stated aims of the Disaster Management Act and regulations, which are not only aimed at preventing the spread of the virus but to provide rapid relief to the needy.

“The legality of these guidelines are questionable. They are also at odds with the constitution that guarantees the right to sufficient food and water. The distribution of food must be done within the framework of the regulations, but cannot be made subject to bureaucratic and inconsistent measures,” COH founder and CEO Melodie van Brakel says in her affidavit lodged with the court.

“I was utterly distraught,” she says, after being told by a senior official in the department that the distribution of sandwiches was not permitted.