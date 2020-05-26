South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 26 test positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town

26 May 2020 - 07:49 By TimesLIVE
Residents train in a narrow alley early morning in Alexandra, Johannesburg.
Image: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

May 26 2020 - 8:33

Cremation highly recommended for Covid-19 victims

To minimise possible exposure, cremation is highly recommended for those who have died of Covid-19, some of the rules gazetted by the health department and signed off by minister Dr Zweli Mkhize state.

The rules also dictate how bodies should be disposed of.

The regulations indicate that cremation is highly recommended for victims who have died of Covid-19.

May 26 2020 - 8:18

Makeshift mortuaries could become a reality as we head towards virus peak

With the Western Cape carrying the highest burden of fatal Covid-19 cases, the City of Cape Town has been preparing for “an increased demand in burial spaces” and has called on the public to opt for cremation over burial, and to consider weekday funerals to avoid demand outstripping capacity on weekends.

Other SA cities are following the same guidelines, but another potential challenge is body storage: what happens to the body of a person who died of Covid-19 before they are buried or cremated?

Last week, epidemiological modellers predicted that 40,000 South Africans would die of Covid-19 by November this year.

May 26 2020 - 7:43

26 test positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town

Twenty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town, management confirmed.

“Nearly 300 potential contacts have been tested, with the majority of these returning negative results,” Dr Stefan Smuts, the chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa said in a statement.

Smuts said 26 people, including 15 health workers, had tested positive.

May 26 2020 - 7:00

‘We survived’: messages of hope from some who beat Covid-19

Today we share messages of hope from South Africans who recovered from Covid-19.
News
2 hours ago

May 26 2020 - 6:30

WATCH | 'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life': Covid-19 pushes Uber drivers into dodgy deals and extra jobs

Less than five days to month-end and system is still down for the month of May

Online, many South Africans and qualifying foreign citizens have expressed frustration after experiencing system glitches while trying to submit claims for May via the website's online portal.

May 26 2020 - 6:00

POLL | Do you support the sale of booze under lockdown level 3? 

May 26 2020 - 6:00

Court challenge to government’s 'peanut butter sandwich ban'

A free peanut butter sandwich was the sole daily meal for hundreds of Krugersdorp West residents, many of them children. But in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, some charities were stopped from distributing any food.

May 26 2020 - 5:49

Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: traders

Lockdown may be eased, but l​​iquor traders warn overly strict regulations may lead to chaos.

There is the risk of more infections, looting and violence, they say.

