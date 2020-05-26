COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 26 test positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town

May 26 2020 - 8:33

Cremation highly recommended for Covid-19 victims

To minimise possible exposure, cremation is highly recommended for those who have died of Covid-19, some of the rules gazetted by the health department and signed off by minister Dr Zweli Mkhize state.

The rules also dictate how bodies should be disposed of.

