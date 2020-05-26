South Africa

Covid-19 recoveries approach 2,000 as 30 die in Gauteng

26 May 2020 - 13:00 By Iavan Pijoos
Of all the areas in Gauteng, Johannesburg has the most infections at 1,453, with 14 deaths and 1,111 recoveries.
Image: SA Tourism

Gauteng has recorded more than 1,900 recoveries from Covid-19 while the death toll stood at 30, the provincial health department said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said the number of confirmed cases in the province was  2,993.

There were 1,919 recoveries.

“Out of a total of 11,963 contacts, 9,432 people have completed the 14-day monitoring period with no symptoms reported and they are therefore de-isolated,” she said.

A total of 113 people were hospitalised.

Johannesburg had the most infections at 1,453, with 14 deaths and 1,111 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 639 cases, eight deaths and 466 recoveries.

Tshwane followed with 399 cases, four deaths and 272 recoveries. 

Twelve more prisoners test positive for Covid-19

A dozen more inmates and one prison worker have joined the growing number of people within the department of correctional services who have tested ...
News
19 hours ago

Covid-19 recoveries on the rise along with infections in Gauteng

Gauteng has more than 1,700 Covid-19 recoveries and an unchanged 27 deaths, the provincial department of health said on Friday morning
News
4 days ago

