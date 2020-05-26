South Africa

Cremation highly recommended for Covid-19 victims

26 May 2020 - 08:33 By Iavan Pijoos
A burial or cremation of someone who has died of Covid-19 must be carried out in terms of the Human Remains Regulations.
Image: 123rf/dolgachov

To minimise possible exposure, cremation is highly recommended for those who have died of Covid-19, some of the rules gazetted by the health department and signed off by minister Dr Zweli Mkhize state.

The rules also dictate how bodies should be disposed of.

The regulations indicate that cremation is highly recommended for victims who have died of Covid-19.

A burial or cremation of the remains of a person who has died of Covid-19 must be carried out in terms of the Human Remains Regulations.

Burials should be as short as possible but may not exceed two hours to minimise exposure.

Mourners should observe social distancing before and after the burial service.

The regulations further state that only close family are allowed to attend the burial and those tasked with placing the body in the grave should wear gloves and wash their hands with soap and water after the service.

In high risk situations, mortal remains should not be kept longer than three days.

“Government may intervene where mortal remains are not claimed within two days.

“Should the death rate appear to exceed the capacity available space to keep mortal remains, the government may intervene to facility mass burials.

“District and metropolitan municipalities should identify land that can be used for mass burial should a need arise.”

