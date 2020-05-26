South Africa

WATCH LIVE | President Cyril Ramaphosa outlines plans for religious sector

26 May 2020 - 16:17 By TimesLIVE

President Cyril Rampahosa will at 7.30pm address SA on “provisions for the religious sector” during the ongoing national lockdown.

In a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon, the presidency said Ramaphosa would “lead the call for a National Day of Prayer” during the message.

“During the address, the president is also expected to provide an update on provisions for the religious sector following a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council which considered the inputs made by the sector in recent consultations with interfaith leaders,” the statement read.

Religious leaders have petitioned to Ramaphosa to allow gatherings and for them to be declared an essential service. However, under regulations, religious gatherings are not permitted.

