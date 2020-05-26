South Africa

Directives issued for return of final- year medical students and Post Office employees

26 May 2020 - 11:31 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has issued directives allowing the return of final-year medical students to universities.
Image: 123RF/SAMSONOVS

The departments of higher education and communications and digital technologies have issued directives about the return of final-year medical students to universities and staffing at branches of the Post Office and Postbank.

They were published in the Government Gazette on Tuesday.

"The purpose of the directions is to allow for the once-off travel of final-year medical students studying at public higher education institutions to travel from their homes to the university campus where they are registered for study," read the gazette.

This allowed for the recommencement of the academic year for final-year medical students at public universities with effect from May 11 2020.

The students would be permitted to travel to and from their place of residence to university campuses and training sites to allow for their academic and clinical work to continue.

A directive signed by acting minister of communications and technologies, Jackson Mthembu, said not more than 30% of staff would be allowed to enter the workplace at once in branches of the Post Office and Postbank.

"Different start and end times should be implemented. No more that 882 [almost 60%] of Post Office branches may be open," read the gazette.

