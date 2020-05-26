From 'controversial comments' to medical council about-turn: what you need to know about the Glenda Gray row

Prof Glenda Gray continues to make news headlines following the outcome of an SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) investigation on Tuesday.

Gray had received both criticism and support from scientists across the country after she weighed in on the government's handling of the nationwide lockdown.

Here's a timeline of events over the past 10 days:

Government criticism - 16 May

In an interview with News24 last week, Gray criticised the government's approach in dealing with the pandemic and national lockdown. She said some of the regulations were not based on scientific evidence and were “unmeasured".

Gray, a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 and president of the SAMRC, said the phased approach to exiting the lockdown was "nonsensical".

“One can argue whether the extension of the lockdown and these alert levels are justified. I think we could argue that an additional two weeks in the lockdown may have supported the work that had been started and was critical.

"But the de-escalation, month to month, is nonsensical and unscientific.”

Health minister Zweli Mkhize responds - 20 May

Health minister Zweli Mkhize released a statement in response to Gray's comments. He said her behaviour was "unbecoming" and "potentially destructive". He denied the government was ignoring scientific evidence to exit the lockdown.

He said the government relied on structures, which include scientific and socio-economic factors, to make its decisions.

“The comment that the government thumb-sucks its decision not only undermines the joint work and effort that the NCCC [national coronavirus command council], the cabinet and the government as a whole has been engaged in. It is also unprofessional and unbecoming conduct from a member of the MAC who has direct access to the ministry and the department.”