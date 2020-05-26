South Africa

From 'controversial comments' to medical council about-turn: what you need to know about the Glenda Gray row

26 May 2020 - 16:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Prof Glenda Gray, president of the SA Medical Research Council and a world-renowned scientist, appears to have been vindicated for her criticism of the goverment's handling of the Covid-19 lockdown as nonsensical and unscientific.
Image: GroundUp/South African Medical Research Council

Prof Glenda Gray continues to make news headlines following the outcome of an SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) investigation on Tuesday. 

Gray had received both criticism and support from scientists across the country after she weighed in on the government's handling of the nationwide lockdown.

Here's a timeline of events over the past 10 days:

Government criticism -  16 May 

In an interview with News24 last week, Gray criticised the government's approach in dealing with the pandemic and national lockdown. She said some of the regulations were not based on scientific evidence and were “unmeasured".

Gray, a member of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19 and president of the SAMRC, said the phased approach to exiting the lockdown was "nonsensical".

“One can argue whether the extension of the lockdown and these alert levels are justified. I think we could argue that an additional two weeks in the lockdown may have supported the work that had been started and was critical.

"But the de-escalation, month to month, is nonsensical and unscientific.” 

Health minister Zweli Mkhize responds - 20 May 

Health minister Zweli Mkhize released a statement in response to Gray's comments. He said her behaviour was "unbecoming" and "potentially destructive". He denied the government was ignoring scientific evidence to exit the lockdown.

He said the government relied on structures, which include scientific and socio-economic factors, to make its decisions.

The comment that the government thumb-sucks its decision not only undermines the joint work and effort that the NCCC [national coronavirus command council], the cabinet and the government as a whole has been engaged in. It is also unprofessional and unbecoming conduct from a member of the MAC who has direct access to the ministry and the department.”

Call for investigation - 22 May 

Dr Anban Pillay, acting director-general of the health department, called for an investigation into Gray's “false allegations against government”.

He addressed these concerns in a letter to Professor Johnny Mahlangu, chairperson of the SAMRC.

In it, Pillay said Gray's comments were "likely to erode public support for behaviour change”.

Scientists defend Gray - 23 May 

A group of scientists came out in defence of Gray and “the principle of academic freedom of speech”, after Pillay's call for an investigation. 

Wits University vice-chancellor Prof Adam Habib, Prof Jantjie Taljaard of the University of Stellenbosch, Prof Sean Wasserman of Groote Schuur Hospital and Prof Linda-Gail Bekker, director of the Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation, among others, condemned the "specific threat made against Prof Glenda Gray for expressing her opinion in public".

They claimed it was "out of step with the public pronouncements made by the president  welcoming criticism".

The statement, signed by 180 experts, called for the government “to engage openly with alternate views, and for all of us to urgently work towards constructive solutions regarding policy, in the interests of the country".

More support for Gray - 25 May

The Academy of Science of SA (ASSAf) said while Mkhize was within his rights to criticise Gray for her views, Pillay had abused his power by writing to the SAMRC and calling for an investigation into her comments.

It said Pillay, by mentioning that the council was "an entity" of government, implied that scientists were not permitted to have an independent voice.

It added Pillay's response to Gray's comments appeared to be “the bullying of a scientist who not only heads up one of the nation’s most prestigious research institutions, but who has a history of courageous service as a medical professional in fighting epidemics such as HIV-Aids and now Covid-19”.

SAMRC apologises for 'embarrassment'  by Gray - 25 May 

The SAMRC's Mahlangu responded to Pillay in a letter seen by TimesLIVE.

In it, Mahlangu said the council's board extended a "heartfelt unconditional apology on behalf of the SAMRC for any offence caused, and embarrassment suffered as a result of the comments made by Prof Gray in the media".

He said an internal fact-finding investigation would be established to determine the extent of the damage caused by her comments.

Health department spokesperson Lwazi Manzi told TimesLIVE Mkhize would not comment on the letter, and would deal with the matter internally.

'Gray not in the wrong', says SAMRC in about-turn - 26 May 

SAMRC on Tuesday said it would no longer be investigating Gray.

In a statement it said Gray had done nothing wrong by criticising government's response to Covid-19 in her private capacity.

“The SAMRC board received communication from the department of health regarding the SAMRC president’s comments. The board has discussed this matter with Prof Gray and looked into our relevant SAMRC policies. We did not find transgression of these policies by Prof Gray,” the council said in its statement.

