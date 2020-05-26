Malaria drug tests under the spotlight after WHO warning

An international trial to test whether the common malaria drug chloroquine can be used to prevent Covid-19 infection among healthy volunteers — which on Tuesday got final ethics and regulatory approvals in SA — will not be affected by the suspension of a trial treating hospitalised patients with a similar drug.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) announced Monday that it was temporarily halting its research on hydroxychloroquine (a derivative of chloroquine) as a treatment, to review safety concerns raised in a report in the Lancet medical journal on Friday.

The national co-principal investigator for the new chloroquine Crown Coronation study, Prof Bruce Biccard, said of the Lancet’s hydroxychloroquine findings: “They used [the drug] as a treatment on hospitalised patients with moderate to severe Covid-19.

“We are testing it on healthy volunteers, out of hospital and using it as a pre-exposure prophylaxis — for prevention. Their doses were way higher than we would be using in our trial.”