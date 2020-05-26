South Africa

Mthatha district municipality closes two offices after employee tests positive for Covid-19

26 May 2020 - 10:26 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
The municipal offices at Myezo Park and Prosperity Building in Mthatha were closed on Monday and all staff evacuated after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
The municipal offices at Myezo Park and Prosperity Building in Mthatha were closed on Monday and all staff evacuated after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: 123rf.com/betonstudio

The OR Tambo district municipality in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, has closed two of its offices after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.

The offices at Myezo Park and Prosperity Building were closed on Monday and all staff evacuated.

"Essential services, like the provision of water and sanitation services,  and operations from other offices  will continue during this period. Meanwhile, the municipality will follow the Covid-19 protocols that include the testing of employees and decontamination of the two buildings before employees return to duty," the municipality said. 

"It is important to highlight that as part of compliance, these offices were deep cleaned and decontaminated during the first week of level four of the lockdown before one third of the employees were called back to work."

The municipality has appealed to communities to adhere to all Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Cremation highly recommended for Covid-19 victims

To minimise possible exposure, cremation is highly recommended for those who have died of Covid-19, some of the rules gazetted by the health ...
News
4 hours ago

26 test positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town

Twenty-six people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Mediclinic Cape Town, management confirmed.
News
5 hours ago

East London prisoner dies of Covid-19 as cases rise

A 50-year-old inmate at an East London prison has died of Covid-19 after suffering from respiratory failure, the correctional services department ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X