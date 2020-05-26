New ways to report police brutality, inhumane treatment under lockdown

Police said on Tuesday they had beefed up their capacity to handle complaints about brutality, and cruel, inhumane and degrading treatment during the lockdown in response to a Pretoria high court ruling in the Collins Khosa case.

The public can now report these allegations directly at the nearest police station or at the SAPS national service complaints centre, says national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

The national service complaints centre can be reached on the toll-free number 0800 333 177 or via e-mail on complaintsnodalpoint@saps.gov.za or service@saps.gov.za.

“Complaints can vary from torture and/or cruel, inhumane and/or degrading treatment and/or punishment, committed by law enforcement members, including poor service delivery regarding police response, investigations, police negligence and police misconduct.”

Whistleblowers would need to provide their full details including name, identity number, residential addresses and contact details.

“Complainants will also be required to give a detailed description of what occurred during the incident, including the province/area in which the complaint originated as well as the date and time of the incident and details of the SAPS officials involved.”