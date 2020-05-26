'Places of worship may reopen': Ramaphosa

Churches, mosques, temples, synagogues and other places of worship will be allowed to open their doors from June 1.

And services rendered by religious leaders, including spiritual counselling to individual congregants at their homes, will also fall under the essential service category under lockdown level 3.

"Places of worship may reopen, subject to strict restrictions - which are absolutely necessary if we are to prevent infections from rising," President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday night.

"Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples and other recognised places of worship may resume services. But these will be limited in size to 50 people or less, depending on the space available."

During his national address on Sunday, Ramaphosa said the government had "fruitful discussions" with the religious community over the opening of spiritual worship and counselling services "subject to certain norms and standards".

"We have all agreed to have further discussions on this issue and are confident we will find a workable solution," he said.