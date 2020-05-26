Plea for specialised nurses - too few to run ICU beds at Tygerberg Hospital

A shortage of specialised nurses has meant that Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town is able to run only 25 of its 42 ICU beds, while a shortage of Covid-19 test kits has resulted in a results backlog.

These were two of the key points raised by hospital managers during a parliamentary committee visit to its new temporary testing and triage facility, built to manage the anticipated large influx of Covid-19 cases.

On Monday the hospital was treating 140 people in connection with the pandemic. About half of these patients were Covid-19 positive while the rest were awaiting results. But with a backlog of 18,000 test results, health experts believe those results may not arrive in time.

In the testing and triage centre - a large, rigid tent built on one of the hospital’s parking lots next to the main entrance - dozens of people sit in chairs waiting to be processed.