POLL | Do you support the sale of booze under lockdown level 3?

26 May 2020 - 06:00 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Limited sales of alcohol will be allowed during level three of the nationwide lockdown.
The sale of alcohol will once again be allowed when the country moves to lockdown level 3 from June 1, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday evening.

The president gave an update on the country's risk-adjusted strategy aimed at combating the spread of Covid-19 under level 3 lockdown.

The sale of booze has been prohibited for two months and its sale under level 3 will be for home consumption only and under strict conditions.

“Alcohol may be sold for home consumption under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions,” said Ramaphosa.

The decision has split opinions across the country, including on social media.

