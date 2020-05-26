Rapist, 17, jailed for raping woman while on bail for similar charge

A 17-year-old who raped a 55-year-old woman in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, in October last year has been sentenced to five years behind bars.

"The victim was at home in KwaMhlanga with her husband when the accused assaulted them both with a knife and raped the complainant several times. He was eventually arrested,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said in a statement this week.

In aggravation of sentence, KwaMhlanga regional court prosecutor Bianca Harmse "convinced the court not to see the accused as a juvenile since he is not a first-time offender", said Nyuswa.

He had committed the offence "while he was out on free bail under the care of his guardian for a similar offence he [allegedly] committed in Vaalbank”, Nyuswa said.

The Vaalbank case is yet to be finalised.

“He was sentenced to five years' imprisonment and another five years suspended on condition that he is not again convicted for a similar offence during the period of his suspension. He was declared unfit to possess a firearm and was found unsuitable to work with children in terms of Child Justice Act 38 of 2005,” said Nyuswa.

She said the NPA was encouraged by the conviction.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence, hoping that it will send a strong message to members of the young generation who commit similar offences,” Nyuswa said.