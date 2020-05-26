South Africa

SAA flying again from mid-June, but only between Joburg and Cape Town

26 May 2020 - 16:10 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
SAA says it's not yet possible to resume operations beyond South Africa’s borders in a sustainable manner.
SAA says it's not yet possible to resume operations beyond South Africa’s borders in a sustainable manner.
Image: SAA

SAA will be in operation from mid-June, providing domestic flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

This position will be periodically reviewed.

The airline said it was cancelling all planned scheduled flights on regional and international services until the end of June 2020 with immediate effect.

Philip Saunders, SAA’s chief commercial officer, said the decision has been taken as a result of the continuing global impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Many restrictive rules and regulations still apply to civil aviation across the world. On this basis, it is not yet possible to resume operations beyond SA’s borders in a sustainable manner, he said.                          

“Everyone at SAA is looking forward to welcoming and serving our customers once again. Our operational preparedness is underlined by the significant role the airline has played in global repatriations to and from South Africa, and by our desire to serve the domestic market,” Saunders said.

The airline said all customers will be able to use their ticket’s full value as a credit for travel on any SAA service up to March 24 2022. 

SAA will also permit a free name change if any individual customer no longer wishes to travel. The airline said this represents an important part of SAA’s continued commitment to support its customers in these unprecedented times.  

MORE

SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not Covid-19, says family

An SAA staff member died of cancer, not Covid-19, her family said on Tuesday.
News
1 hour ago

SAA rescue team win permission to appeal retrenchment decision

Siviwe Dongwana and Les Matuson contended that “there is a reasonable prospect that the facts would receive a different treatment by the labour ...
News
21 hours ago

Acsa, Land Bank join queue for cash

Finance minister Tito Mboweni could come under new pressure to shift money to struggling state-owned enterprises (SOEs) ahead of his revised budget ...
Business
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X