Technical glitches continue to plague UIF Covid-19 relief system

Buthelezi advised that employers and employees should submit their queries to ufilingsupport@uif.gov.za. However, he warned “it may take a while before they get a response due to a number of queries”.

Last week, labour minister Thulas Nxesi said the department would investigate the due diligence of Covid-19 Ters benefits to avoid processing fraudulent claims.

During a virtual committee meeting on Wednesday, Nxesi said suspicious claims are being subjected to forensic audits where foul play is suspected.

“With these huge payments, inevitably you will attract criminals and companies colluding with employees to try and fleece the coffers. We will be engaging the services of the auditor-general and auditing firms to ensure we comb through all the payments”, Nxesi said.

Covid-19 relief funds were set up for employers who were most affected by the lockdown.

The labour department said since April 16, the UIF has paid out more than R11bn.

This includes benefits for more than 2-million workers and more than 161,500 companies that launched claims on their behalf.