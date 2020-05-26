'There is no time to catch up': Covid-19 test backlog hits 21,904 in Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape is sitting with a huge Covid-19 testing backlog, with 21,904 samples yet to be tested.

This is according to a letter sent to the Eastern Cape health portfolio committee by National Health Laboratory Service Eastern Cape manager Tabita Makula.

In the letter, dated May 21, Makula said the eight laboratories had accumulated a backlog because of changes in the province’s testing strategy, reports HeraldLIVE.

“The districts started testing asymptomatic PUIs [persons under investigation], resulting in an increase in number of samples received,” he said. “The laboratories are receiving samples daily and there is no time to catch up and clear the backlog.

“The testing strategy or priorities for Covid-19 testing in the province need to change. This will reduce the number of samples received and improve turnaround time for results.

DA MPL Jane Cowley shared the letter after a digital media conference where she outlined a five-point plan to help the health department in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The five points are:

Ramp up screening and testing by using a targeted approach in all hotspot areas;

Enforce quarantine of all persons under investigation while awaiting test results to prevent cluster and local transmission;

Ensure all vacant funded posts are filled immediately;

Double the number of personnel in the provincial laboratories which are now analysing tests to speed up results; and

Communicate the respective reproduction number per subdistrict.

“Every day that the health department’s head of department, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, remains in charge, is another day closer to the total collapse of public health in the province,” she said.