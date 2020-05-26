South Africa

Three-year-old among five killed in house fire in Cape Town

26 May 2020 - 08:19 By TimesLIVE
Fire fighters found the bodies of four adults and a child in a house in Crossroads, Cape Town, on May 25 2020.
Fire fighters found the bodies of four adults and a child in a house in Crossroads, Cape Town, on May 25 2020.
Image: File photo

Two men, two women and a three-year-old boy died in a fire in Cape Town late on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised at 11.30pm and fire crews found a double-storey house in Crossroads on fire, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a man, woman and a three-year-old boy in the garage and another two bodies of a man and woman in the bedroom on the ground floor,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished just before 1am and the entire area was cordoned off by the SA Police Service.”

READ MORE

Child dies in Delft shack fire, five others injured

A child was killed in a fire at an informal dwelling in the Cape Town suburb of Delft in the early hours of Monday morning.
News
19 hours ago

Cooking on fire linked to higher Covid-19 death rate, study finds

The air is cleaner with a third of the global population on lockdown, but South Africans who use solid fuel to cook and heat their homes could face a ...
News
3 weeks ago

'How do we stay safe?': Life in an informal settlement, where following lockdown rules is impossible

"Practising good hygiene and following physical distancing rules is impossible for my family," says 47-year-old Evelyn Masuvhelele.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X