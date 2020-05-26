Three-year-old among five killed in house fire in Cape Town

Two men, two women and a three-year-old boy died in a fire in Cape Town late on Tuesday.

The alarm was raised at 11.30pm and fire crews found a double-storey house in Crossroads on fire, said City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse.

“A search of the property led to the discovery of the bodies of a man, woman and a three-year-old boy in the garage and another two bodies of a man and woman in the bedroom on the ground floor,” he said.

“The fire was extinguished just before 1am and the entire area was cordoned off by the SA Police Service.”