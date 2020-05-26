Tobacco ban 'luring kids to dagga and cocaine because they are cheaper than cigarettes'

Soweto Business Access (SBA) plans to challenge the government's decision to prohibit the sale of tobacco products during the lockdown, claiming the ban is doing more harm than good.

SBA chairperson Mphuthi Mphuthi confirmed to TimesLIVE that the submission would be based on evidence it had collected.

“We have drafted the submission and are sharing it with our stakeholders so we submit it with evidence and input from various players,' said Mphuthi.

He said the inflated prices of illicit cigarettes had seen people not following social distancing recommendations, and more smokers in townships sharing cigarettes.