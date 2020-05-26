South Africa

WATCH | 'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life': Covid-19 pushes Uber drivers into dodgy deals and extra jobs

26 May 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

Uber drivers have taken a massive hit from Covid-19. The ride-hailing company has laid off 3,700 full-time employees around the world.

Uber will now concentrate on its core businesses of ride-hailing and food delivery and cut 23% of its workforce in an attempt to become profitable despite the pandemic, chief executive officer Dara Khosrowshahi said in an e-mail to employees.

Before the lockdown, Uber promised to become profitable by the end of this year. It recently extended that timeline to 2021 as lockdowns pummelled its ride-hailing business, which generates the bulk of its revenue.

With millions staying home, trips dropped 80% globally in April.

As part of the latest changes, Uber will also reduce investments in several non-core projects and plans to close or consolidate some 45 offices globally.

South African Uber drivers, including Fana Mbaso, have been forced to take other jobs, such as driving for Uber Eats, to make a living.

Some drivers have started taking private "offline" trips because they are desperate to earn. 

READ MORE:

Donald Valoyi's grocery delivery service flourishes despite lockdown

Leonie Wagner meets Donald Valoyi, the man who helps you sit back while others do your shopping for you.
News
2 days ago

Uber has spent $19 million on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

Uber Technologies Inc on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail drivers and food delivery workers during ...
News
4 days ago

Many of us have started eating like little kids during lockdown. Here's why

Anyone who’s reached for some ice cream after a particularly stressful day will know that nourishment is about more than nutrition.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Alcohol, exercise and no curfew - SA to move to lockdown level 3 on June 1
Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
X