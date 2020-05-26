WATCH | 'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life': Covid-19 pushes Uber drivers into dodgy deals and extra jobs

Before the lockdown, Uber promised to become profitable by the end of this year. It recently extended that timeline to 2021 as lockdowns pummelled its ride-hailing business, which generates the bulk of its revenue.

With millions staying home, trips dropped 80% globally in April.

As part of the latest changes, Uber will also reduce investments in several non-core projects and plans to close or consolidate some 45 offices globally.

South African Uber drivers, including Fana Mbaso, have been forced to take other jobs, such as driving for Uber Eats, to make a living.

Some drivers have started taking private "offline" trips because they are desperate to earn.