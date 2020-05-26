Winter, Covid-19, HIV and TB could be deadly cocktail for SA, scientists warn

Eight scientists, including SA Medical Research Council head Prof Glenda Gray, have sent a chilling warning about the toll Covid-19 could take as winter sets in.

The scientists compared the virus with the H1N1 outbreak which infected more than 12,000 South Africans and killed 90 between July and October in 2009.

“The incidence of infections declined significantly during the transition from winter to spring, suggesting that winter, which is the typical season for influenza, may have been conducive to the spread of [H1N1]," they said in an SA Medical Journal editorial on Monday.

“Similarly, the colder temperatures in winter may be conducive to the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus [which causes Covid-19], as is the case for seasonal influenza.”