Withdraw 'vindictive' complaint against Prof Glenda Gray, academics tell health boss

The health department’s acting head Dr Anban Pillay was “vindictive” in his calls to investigate Prof Glenda Gray, a trio of SA academics said on Tuesday.

The three - Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib, Jonathan Jansen from the University of Stellenbosch and Jerome Singh from the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa) - have called on Pillay to withdraw his complaint to the Medical Research Council (SAMRC) board about Gray, who is the president of the council.

They made their call in an SA Medical Journal editorial on Tuesday, saying Pillay’s “perceived victimisation” of Gray would lead to a backlash from the scientific community.

This would involve resignations from health minister Zweli Mkhize’s ministerial advisory committee, to which Gray belongs, “in protest and solidarity”, they said.