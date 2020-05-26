South Africa

Withdraw 'vindictive' complaint against Prof Glenda Gray, academics tell health boss

26 May 2020 - 17:28 By Dave Chambers
National health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay was 'vindictive' in his calls to investigate Prof Glenda Gray, a trio of SA academics said on Tuesday.
National health department acting director-general Dr Anban Pillay was 'vindictive' in his calls to investigate Prof Glenda Gray, a trio of SA academics said on Tuesday.
Image: Supplied

The health department’s acting head Dr Anban Pillay was “vindictive” in his calls to investigate Prof Glenda Gray, a trio of SA academics said on Tuesday.

The three - Wits University vice-chancellor Adam Habib, Jonathan Jansen from the University of Stellenbosch and Jerome Singh from the Centre for the Aids Programme of Research in SA (Caprisa) - have called on Pillay to withdraw his complaint to the Medical Research Council (SAMRC) board about Gray, who is the president of the council.

They made their call in an SA Medical Journal editorial on Tuesday, saying Pillay’s “perceived victimisation” of Gray would lead to a backlash from the scientific community.

This would involve resignations from health minister Zweli Mkhize’s ministerial advisory committee, to which Gray belongs, “in protest and solidarity”, they said.

Mkhize says there was no threat to scientists' freedom of speech in public spat with Prof Gray

Health minister Zweli Mkhize says there is no basis to suggest the rights of scientists were being undermined amid the public storm over comments by ...
Politics
3 hours ago

The medical journal also published a statement of support for Gray, now signed by 334 doctors and medical academics, condemning Pillay’s threat to Gray.

Mkhize criticised Gray after an interview with News24 in which she was quoted as saying the government’s lockdown regulations didn’t make sense and were not based on science.

While Habib, Jansen and Singh said Mkhize’s rebuke for Gray was “sharp but fair”, Pillay’s follow-up action, in writing to council chair Prof Johnny Mahlangu asking for an investigation of Gray, “crossed the line”.

Pillay, the acting director-general of the health department, had requested an investigation into Gray's conduct, claiming that she has “made a number of false allegations against government” and that her allegations were “damaging to the government’s response to Covid-19”.

About-turn as medical research council now says Prof Glenda Gray 'not in the wrong'

The SA Medical Research Council, which had previously expressed disappointment and embarrassment after its head, Professor Glenda Gray, openly ...
News
7 hours ago

The SAMRC board, which initially apologised for Gray's "embarassing" lockdown criticism, said on Tuesday it would no longer be investigating the matter.

The council released a short statement saying after further investigations it found Gray was not in the wrong when she criticised the government's handling of the pandemic in her private capacity, and not as president of the council.

“The SAMRC board received communication from the department of health regarding the SAMRC president’s comments. The board has discussed this matter with Prof Gray and looked into our relevant SAMRC policies. We did not find transgression of these policies by Prof Gray,” it said.

READ MORE:

'Extremely disturbing' - Academy of Science backs Prof Glenda Gray over lockdown criticism

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has thrown its weight behind SA Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray.
News
1 day ago

From 'controversial comments' to medical council about-turn: what you need to know about the Glenda Gray row

Here's a timeline of events over the last 10 days.
News
3 hours ago

Prof Glenda Gray's 'voice should not be silenced': Wits perinatal HIV research unit

Wits university's perinatal HIV research unit (PHRU) on Sunday said calls for Prof Glenda Gray to be investigated for speaking about the lockdown ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. If you need a new car, buy it right now ... or else South Africa

Latest Videos

'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
"If I lose my job, I lose my whole life":Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X