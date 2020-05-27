South Africa

Bloemfontein and Welkom coldest places in SA after cold front

27 May 2020 - 07:52 By Iavan Pijoos
Snow fell over Prince Albert in the Western Cape.
Snow fell over Prince Albert in the Western Cape.
Image: Snow Report SA

Bloemfontein and Welkom were the two coldest places in the country on Wednesday with temperatures dropping to minus 5 degrees, the SA Weather Service said.

“The cold front has now exited our country and as a result temperatures have dropped overnight and in the early morning of Wednesday.

“Some of the minimum temperatures were in the single digits while others were in the negative,” SAWS spokesperson Kumsa Masizana said.

Masizana said Klerksdorp, Potchefstroom and Vryburg in the North West had temperatures of minus 4 degrees overnight.

Other areas with minus temperatures included the eastern Free State, Northern Cape and the highveld in Mpumalanga.

She said the high-lying areas in the Eastern Cape received snow, but it was not “disruptive”.

Snow also fell over parts of the Western Cape and in the Northern Cape.

 “We will see a gradual increase in temperatures from this afternoon but cool temperatures will still be expected in most parts of the country,” Masizana said.

