South Africa

'Church isn't essential' - Mzansi fears Covid-19 could spread after the lifting of religious gatherings ban

27 May 2020 - 13:55 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Churches will be allowed to host services under level 3 lockdown.
Image: phartisan/123RF

“Church is not an essential service”.

This is the view shared by thousands who are conveying their frustration on social media, after President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement that places of worship will be open from next week.

Churches have not been allowed to operate under the lockdown's ban on social gatherings, but from June 1, churches, synagogues, mosques and other recognised places of worship will be allowed to hold services with a limit of 50 people or less in attendance.

This and other protocols will have to be followed, including social distancing and wearing of masks.

Many have questioned how churches will implement the regulations of the lockdown to minimise possible spread of Covid-19, while others have called for salons and restaurants to also open under level 3.

Here are some of the opinions shared on social media:

