COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA must wait longer to hear rules for level 3 lockdown, with just 3 working days to go
South Africa has 24,264 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 524 deaths.
May 27 2020 - 8:13
A briefing by the national coronavirus command council to provide details on the regulations governing the anticipated Covid-19 level 3 restrictions, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.
Athi Geleba, head of digital communications in the presidency, shared this on Twitter.
Announcements were expected at 12.30pm On Wednesday, after the briefing had already been delayed by a day.
Disinfectant spray booths during Covid-19 — sanitising overkill?
Is compelling commuters and schoolchildren to walk through booths or tunnels which spray them with disinfectant really necessary as an anti-Covid-19 measure? Pretoria-based microbiologist Dr Lucia Anelich thinks not. Nor does the World Health Organisation (WHO) advise it.
May 27 2020 - 8:00
‘Vindictive, intolerant’: top academics’ stinging criticism of Pillay
Academic heavyweights have slammed the health department’s acting head for his “vindictive” criticism of SA Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray.
And they want Anban Pillay to back off.
May 27 2020 - 7:00
UIF scrambles as Covid-19 relief claims pile up
With just four days left in May, it's a race to process hundreds of thousands of claims for financial relief.
But the UIF says not one application has been processed for the month.
May 27 2020 - 6:00
Government facing myriad of court challenges over lockdown rules
Legal challenges against the government are mounting as several opposition parties, teacher unions and civil rights organisations are approaching courts to challenge lockdown regulations and the constitutionality of its decisions.
May 27 2020 - 5:57
'Take a broomstick to Covid-19'
SA’s Covid-19 infections are set to soar as people head back to work - and drop their guard.
They'll have to adapt to new ways of living, say experts.
A total of 9214 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Sadly, we report 43 new #COVID19 related deaths & send our condolences to the loved ones. Exercise caution when using alcohol-based hand sanitisers, especially on children’s hands. pic.twitter.com/TY2NuttyzM— NICD (@nicd_sa) May 26, 2020