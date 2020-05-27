COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA must wait longer to hear rules for level 3 lockdown, with just 3 working days to go

May 27 2020 - 8:13

SA must wait longer to hear rules for level 3 lockdown, with just 3 working days to go

A briefing by the national coronavirus command council to provide details on the regulations governing the anticipated Covid-19 level 3 restrictions, which was scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

Athi Geleba, head of digital communications in the presidency, shared this on Twitter.

Announcements were expected at 12.30pm On Wednesday, after the briefing had already been delayed by a day.