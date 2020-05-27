South Africa

Durban's K9 unit closes and 10111 call centre relocated after two Covid-19 cases

27 May 2020 - 13:10 By Orrin Singh
The Durban SAPS K9 unit has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
The Durban SAPS K9 unit has been temporarily closed after a member tested positive for Covid-19.
Image: Elvis Ntombela

A member of the Durban SAPS K9 unit has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the closure of the specialised unit.

“One member tested positive at the dog unit. The colleagues he came in contact with are being screened and tested while the dog unit is bring decontaminated,” said police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

He said the unit should reopen by Thursday.

“The dog unit is positioned away from the main building at Durban Central, therefore that building is not affected,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said in a separate incident, a civilian employee who works at the 10111 call centre was admitted to hospital for personal reasons and tested for Covid-19 as a preliminary measure.

“She received her test result yesterday which came back positive. The member last worked on the May 22.”

He said the two floors occupied by the 10111 unit was evacuated for decontamination and will reopen on Friday.

“The members who have worked closely with the infected member are being screened and tested. The 10111 centre is currently operating from other premises so the services of that unit have not been interrupted.”

MORE

'Emotionally it can kill one's spirit': policeman on the Covid-19 front line

A Western Cape police officer, who survived being shot at several times back in 2016, is now fighting the battle of Covid-19
News
1 day ago

'Officers who tested for Covid-19 returned to work': JMPD staff

Officers from the Johannesburg metro police department claim that their colleagues who were tested for Covid-19 returned to work without being placed ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X