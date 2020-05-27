Durban's K9 unit closes and 10111 call centre relocated after two Covid-19 cases

A member of the Durban SAPS K9 unit has tested positive for Covid-19, prompting the closure of the specialised unit.

“One member tested positive at the dog unit. The colleagues he came in contact with are being screened and tested while the dog unit is bring decontaminated,” said police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo.

He said the unit should reopen by Thursday.

“The dog unit is positioned away from the main building at Durban Central, therefore that building is not affected,” Naidoo said.

Naidoo said in a separate incident, a civilian employee who works at the 10111 call centre was admitted to hospital for personal reasons and tested for Covid-19 as a preliminary measure.

“She received her test result yesterday which came back positive. The member last worked on the May 22.”

He said the two floors occupied by the 10111 unit was evacuated for decontamination and will reopen on Friday.

“The members who have worked closely with the infected member are being screened and tested. The 10111 centre is currently operating from other premises so the services of that unit have not been interrupted.”