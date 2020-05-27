Farmer finally owns his land after an 18-year fight with the government

The Limpopo farmer who has been at loggerheads with the government for almost 20 years over the ownership of the Nooitgedacht farm says he is excited to have finally bought it.

David Rakgase, 79, has been farming on the leased land for the past 28 years but was taken from pillar to post while attempting to buy it for his family.

He had initially leased the farm from the then Bophuthatswana government. In 2003, the department of agriculture approved his application to purchase the farm through the then Land Redistribution for Agricultural Development Programme (LRAD).

Last year, the Pretoria high court ruled that the government’s inability to sell him the farm was unconstitutional and compelled the department of agriculture to hand ownership to him at the price they initially agreed on.

“I’m still to finalise the paperwork, but it was confirmed that I now own the land. I’m so happy and look forward to farming without fear. My family and I have dreamt of this for so long, I’m glad we didn’t give up,” Rakgase said.

He regrets that he had to fight for so long with the government to reach a deal.