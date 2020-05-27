South Africa

Lift cigarette ban or we go to court: AfriForum

27 May 2020 - 18:27 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
AfriForum will take the government to court if it does not unban the sale of tobacco products by June, its lawyers have warned.
AfriForum will take the government to court if it does not unban the sale of tobacco products by June, its lawyers have warned.
Image: supplied

AfriForum has written to the ministry of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, warning that it will go to court if the government doesn't lift the lockdown ban on the sale of tobacco.

The organisation's letter - sent via its lawyers - challenges the rationality of the continued ban and prohibition on the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes, and related products.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday that the prohibition on tobacco products will continue during level three of lockdown.

This is why we banned cigarette sales: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma tells court

The overarching rationale behind temporarily banning the sale of tobacco products during level 4 of the lockdown was to protect human life and health ...
News
3 hours ago

“Scant reasons have been forthcoming from government regarding the reasons, underlying data and supporting expert opinions that government has relied upon to still prohibit the sale of tobacco, tobacco products, e-cigarettes and related products,” said Daniël Eloff, lawyer at Hurter Spies, which is representing AfriForum.

“Moreover, government has failed to provide rational, substantiated reasons for its decision to continue the prohibition on the above tobacco items, while it has admitted and conceded that the sale, dispensing or transportation of liquor is able to continue under alert level 3.”

AfriForum believes that the continued prohibition of tobacco products is irrational, unconstitutional and unlawful, based on the reasons and considerations that the government has considered and its consequent conclusion to continue the prohibition of tobacco products.

They are demanding that the ban is lifted by June.

“Should our client not receive a positive reaction by close of business [on] June 1, it will be left with no other choice than to seek legal recourse to protect the interest of the public and to ensure transparency and rational decision making within the South African executive,” said Eloff.

READ MORE:

Government facing myriad of court challenges over lockdown rules

Legal challenges against the government are mounting.
News
12 hours ago

Tobacco ban 'luring kids to dagga and cocaine because they are cheaper than cigarettes'

Soweto Business Access has asked the government to lift the ban on the sale of tobacco products.
News
1 day ago

Protest against tobacco ban postponed to next week

A group advocating for the lifting of the ban on tobacco products has postponed a planned march, saying it was doing so to make an "even bigger ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Peek inside local breweries as they see ‘explosion of orders’ before level 3
"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
X