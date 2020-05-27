South Africa

Long arm of the law nabs 'computer fraudsters' after R3m stolen a decade ago

27 May 2020 - 14:03 By Naledi Shange
Two men are alleged to have swindled millions from the Eastern Cape health department by attaching 'key loggers' to computers and retrieving usernames and passwords.
Two men are alleged to have swindled millions from the Eastern Cape health department by attaching 'key loggers' to computers and retrieving usernames and passwords.
Image: 123RF/Atit Phetmuangtong

The law has finally caught up with two service providers who allegedly stole more than R3m a decade ago from the health department in the Eastern Cape.

They allegedly used computer monitoring software to record keystrokes on computers, capturing log-in details to transfer money into bank accounts operated by a syndicate.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the two had been contracted as service providers. “They formed part of a syndicate that allegedly attached key loggers to the computers of the department’s finance section and retrieved usernames and passwords,” said Ramovha.

“About R3.1m was then transferred into the syndicate’s various bank accounts from 14 fraudulent transactions that were initially paid to four local schools that were listed as beneficiaries. A Hawks’ investigation revealed that these payments were never authorised by the department which necessitated a closer look at service providers who had access to the department’s IT infrastructure.”

The two accused, who have subsequently appeared in court, are Moses Justice Luthuli and Owen Bruce James.

“James was the first to be arrested, on February 9 2020, when the investigating team tracked him to his hideout in the Turffontien, Johannesburg, area, followed by Luthuli who was apprehended in KwaZulu-Natal, Richards Bay, on Friday, May 22 2020,” said Ramovha.

“James has already made several court appearances in the Zwelitsha magistrate’s court. He remains in custody and is expected back in court on June 3 2020 for the continuation of his bail application. Luthuli was granted R2,000 bail and is expected back in court on July 23 2020.”

MORE

Limpopo prosecutor bust by Hawks for allegedly demanding R6,000 to make case 'disappear'

The Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team has arrested a 48-year-old prosecutor in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, for alleged corruption.
News
1 week ago

Undercover cops bust two for selling fake licence discs in Kimberley

Two men were due to appear in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Thursday after being arrested for selling a fake licence disc to undercover police.
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. SAA hostess who brought South Africans home from Wuhan died of cancer and not ... South Africa
  2. Sadtu calls for teachers across the country not to return to work South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ | Restrict booze sales too much and it’ll just be a big babelas: ... South Africa
  4. Businessman apologises for flaunting luxury cars South Africa
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

"I can't breath": Four Minnesota cops fired after death of unarmed George Floyd
'If I lose my job, I lose my whole life':Lockdown pushes Uber drivers into ...
X